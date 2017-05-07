Overbeck to attend Youth Services Development Institute

Wautoma Public Library Director Nicole Overbeck was selected as one of 25 library staff members to serve as the cohort for the 2017 Youth Services Development Institute.

Overbeck and the other library staff members throughout the state chosen to participate will attend a four-day institute in August.

The institute is targeted to youth services staff members who do not have a graduate degree in librarianship or who work in smaller public libraries, and offers participants an opportunity to develop library skills and make professional contacts within their cohort and the larger library community.

Each participant makes a commitment that began with application to the Youth Services Development Institute. Competitive selection for the institute continues that commitment for the 12 months after the Aug. 27 to 30 face-to-face professional development training at the Heartwood Conference Center in Trego. Participants also identify short‑term and long-term goals focusing on professional skills and leadership.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.