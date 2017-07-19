Old Farm Cookbook Release Party to be held at the Patterson Library

Jerry Apps and his daughter, Susie Apps-Bodilly, have co-authored a new cookbook: “Old Farm Country Cookbook: Recipes, Menus and Memories” and will present a book talk at 6 p. m. with a signing to follow at the Patterson Memorial Library/Wild Rose Community Center on Wednesday, July 27. The event will kick off with refreshments at 5:30 p.m.

“Cooking is a tradition crossing all boundaries, ages and ethnic groups,” said Jerry Apps. “Food has brought people together to commune since time began and humans walked the Earth. The smells you were treated to as a child will transport you to your earliest recollections and memories of the moment you smelled something, preserved like jars on the shelf of a root cellar.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.