Happy Healthy Eating Plan offered at Wautoma Library

With the New Year it is a great time to learn about a “Happy-Healthy” Eating Plan for Life designed to encourage one another.

Women of all ages are invited to learn about his plan on Tuesdays beginning Feb. 6 in the meeting room at the Wautoma Library.

There are no fees to join in on this group and there are no special foods to buy.

Susan, who has lost 107 lbs. through healthy eating, will share her story. She has been dieting since she has been 12 and tried many diets. She was tired of starting and quitting and through will power she has found an eating plan that has changed her life.

For more information call Susan at 920-647-6845.