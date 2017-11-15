Hancock Library to hold Holiday Craft Fair Nov. 18

The Friends of the Hancock Public Library is sponsoring the Hancock Public Library’s 34th annual Holiday Craft Fair this Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center, 420 Jefferson Street, Hancock.

This time of year is often filled with many opportunities to find just what you are looking for to give as a gift or to add to your home Christmas decorations. The Hancock Library crafters have a variety of items available to help you on your search to find just what you are looking for that special person on your Christmas list.

With over 20 vendors, there will be an extra bonus for attendees as each vendor will be donating one of their items as a door prize.

