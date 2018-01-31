Apps to premiere new documentary on Feb. 28

The Patterson Memorial Library Board learned of another DVD documentary premiere for Jerry Apps is coming to Wild Rose at the end of February when they met on Jan. 25.

Years ago, Apps released a book on One-Room Schools and the documentary is being filmed. A portion of the documentary will be filmed on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, and will include people listening to Apps speak as well as people who attended or taught in a one-room school. The premiere will be held at the Wild Rose High School Auditorium on Feb. 28.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.