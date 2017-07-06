9th annual Taste of Wautoma set for Wednesday, July 12

The Wautoma Public Library Fundraising Com-mittee is in the midst of planning the 9th annual Taste of Wautoma. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the World War II Memorial Building in downtown Wautoma.

All proceeds will go toward reducing the remaining of the cost for the library remodeling, which is approximately $241,495. The past eight Taste of Wautoma events have raised about $46,445.Your continued support is appreciated. Several area restaurants will set up stations to allow ticket holders the opportunity to sample the fare of each restaurant.

If you are interested in having a vendor space at the event, but have not already been contacted, it is not too late. For more information, please contact Nicole Overbeck at (920) 787-2988.

