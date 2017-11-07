Youth and Family Outreach Program to host Open House this Thursday

The Youth and Family Outreach Program sewing ministry invites the community to an Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the Neshkoro Area Community Center, 114 East Park St., Neshkoro. The Youth and Family Outreach Program sews pillowcase dresses, shorts, underwear and headdresses for children in impoverished countries. During the open house visitors will have the opportunity to meet one of the missionary families from Liberia and listen to them tell what an impact the clothing is to their country, and learn how to help through donations, sewing or partnering in other ways. Pictured are volunteers: (back row): Patti Miller, Faye Brown, Diane Fossbender, L to R middle row: Debbie Peters, Christine Goggins, Marie Swisher, Cyrina Talbot, Adele DeVries, Maddie Talbot and Kathy Lemmert; (front row): Joany Polko, Laurel Talbot , Lexi Talbot and Vergene Pemble. The Youth and Family Outreach Program will have some items for sale with 100 percent of the sales given to bless our missionaries from Liberia.