WR Kiwanis recognized at annual Convention

The Wild Rose Kiwanis Club was recognized at the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan District Annual Convention Saturday, August 19 when their annual spring concert received top recognition as a Signature Project for the district. Kiwanis international called for proposals for recognition of a project that supports the local community in a unique way. Joan Laabs, fundraising chair and committee member, accepted the award on behalf of the club, and addressed the general assembly. She shared the Wild Rose Kiwanis Club’s commitment to bringing a variety of world-class musical concerts to the village and the surrounding area. An annual fund-raising campaign allows ticket prices to be kept low and widely affordable, with all profit going directly back to the community.