Win cash and prizes at the Hancock Fisheree

The Hancock Lions Club will offer cash prizes in four categories of fish as well as a cash prize for the smallest catch of the day at the annual fisheree, Saturday, Jan. 27, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are available from Lions members, which will qualify ticket holders to a prize drawing. The top prize will be $400 cash along with eight other cash drawings. All proceeds from the event will go to support Lions activities both locally and nationally.

The Lions will provide food and refreshments at the Village Park location.

The Hancock Sportsman’s Club will be holding a merchandise Trap Shoot in conjunction with the fisheree at the club grounds across from the Village Park, located at W12381 Cty. Rd. GG, Hancock.

Hancock is located east of I-39/Highway 51 at Highway V. Signs will point the way to the fisheree once the participants reach the village. The public is welcome to attend.

