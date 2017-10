Kiwanis Division Lt. Governor Tim Lubinsky installed the Wild Rose Kiwanis Club’s new officers during their meeting on Oct. 3 at the Wild Rose Community Center. The new officers included: Jan Klicka, secretary; Louise Stalland, vice president; Ruth Caves, past president; Jane Erickson, president; and Dan Arndt, president-elect.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.