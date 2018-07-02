Wendt and Norris speak to Wautoma Rotary

Tammy Wendt and Charmine Norris, owners of Country Crate Confectionery, a family-owned business in Wautoma, spoke to Wautoma Rotary Club members and guests about the history of their confectionary shop on Jan. 31. Wendt stated that prior to moving to the area she had managed several confectionary shops in Door County. The Wautoma shop carries a large variety of sweets, including Homemade Door County Fudge, Meltaways of several favors, chocolate covered Michigan cherries and blueberry’s and flavored popcorn. Norris talked about the selection of sugar free chocolates. The Wautoma Rotary meets every Wednesday at noon at Christianos in the second floor meeting room. Rotary welcomes visitors and prospective new members to each meeting.

