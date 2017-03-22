Wautoma Rotary Auction postponed following death of Les Van Loon

The Wautoma Rotary Radio Auction scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at the WWII Memorial Building has been postponed till Saturday, April 15 due to the death of 50 Year Rotary Charter member, Les Van Loon, who passed away this past weekend.

The funeral wishes of Les were to have his funeral at the WWII Memorial. That wish will come true and he will have his services held on Saturday, March 25, at the World War II Memorial Building in Wautoma. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and burial in Wautoma Union Cemetery.



