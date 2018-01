The Wautoma Kiwanis Club will be sponsoring the Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the World War II Memorial Building on Monday, Jan. 22.

The goal for this blood drive is 80 units, with donors of all types encouraged to participate to ensure blood is available to patients in need.

To schedule a lifesaving donation appointment, call the Community Blood Center at (800) 280-4102.