Kiwanis District II Chair of the Autism Project Lynn Messer presented the Wautoma Kiwanis Club’s 31st iPad for Autism to Sebastian Tovar, 3, of Wautoma, and his mother, Maria, prior to the 2nd annual Wautoma Kiwanis Run/Walk at Parkside Middle School on April 7. Along with the iPad, Sebastian and his mother received an iTunes gift card to purchase educational apps.