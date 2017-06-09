Wautoma Kiwanis to host Blood Drive on Sept. 18

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club will be sponsoring the Wautoma Community Blood Drive on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the World War II Memorial Building.

The goal set for the day is to obtain 80 units of blood from local donors of all blood types to ensure blood is available to patient’s in need. This is also a great way to help the blood needs in Texas after Hurricane Harvey hit the area. After local needs are met, the extra blood from Red Cross Blood Drives is being sent to Texas where Hurricane Harvey has closed collection sites and created a blood shortage.

Since 1955, The Com-munity Blood Center has provided Wisconsin hospitals with a safe and steady blood supply, and are committed to providing a reliable blood supply for hospitals in the Fox Valley and beyond.

