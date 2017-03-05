Wautoma Kiwanis to host Blood Drive May 15 at WWII Memorial

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club will be sponsoring a Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the World War II Memorial Building, Wautoma. The Kiwanis Club has set the goal for the day at 80 units of blood.

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to make a blood donation to ensure blood is available to patients in need.

Since 1955, the Community Blood Center has provided Wisconsin hospitals with a safe and steady blood supply.

Effective Nov. 10, 2016, the waiting period after visiting an active Zika area was removed. To ensure the safety of all blood products for in our communities, all blood donations will be tested for the Zika Virus.

To schedule a donation appointment, contact the Community Blood Center at (800) 280-4102.

