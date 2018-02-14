Wautoma Kiwanis donates 29th iPad for Autism

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club recently donated their 29th iPad to Elizabeth Steckbauer, a 6th grade at Parkside School. Along with the iPad the Wautoma Kiwanis Club also gave an iTunes gift card so Elizabeth can purchase educational apps for her iPad. Pictured are Barb Struzynski, Elizabeth Steckbauer, her father, Thomas Steckbauer, and Jennifer Culver. Not pictured, Elizabeth’s mother, Alice Steckbauer. Jennifer Culver, Barb Struzynski and Mary Braatz (not pictured) are chairs for the 2nd annual Wautoma Kiwanis Autism Run/Walk, which will be held on Saturday, April 7. The profits from the Run/Walk will be used to purchase iPads and iTunes gift cards to be given away to children on the Autism Spectrum. If you know or have a child who would benefit from receiving an iPad, contact Barb Struzynski at (920) 787-3990, ask your child’s teacher for an application or by visiting www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.