Wautoma Kiwanis Autism Fun Run/Walk April 1

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club inaugural Autism Fun Run/Walk, which includes a 1-mile run and 5K, begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Parkside School following Blue Ribbon Kids Day.

All of the proceeds from the Run/Walk will benefit youth in the community on the autism spectrum by supplying iPads and iTunes cards for software specific to their immediate development needs.

Since March 2013, Wautoma Kiwanis has raised funds and donated 28 iPads to area youth on the spectrum, with the recipients coming from referrals from the local school districts.

Toddlers through high school students have received the benefit of this Wautoma Kiwanis iPad program.

The run/walk routes all begin and end at Parkside Middle School in Wautoma. There is a fee for participating with a discount available when registering prior to March 1. Food and beverages also available for purchase before and during the event.

To register and donate, visit wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/Kiwanis/events. Those interested in donating can make checks payable to Wautoma Kiwanis, PO Box 1037, Wautoma, WI 54982. Participation and volunteer questions/requests may be directed to Jennifer Culver at (920) 570-1704 or Barb Struzynski at (920) 295-5004.

