Wautoma Key Club Easter Egg Hunt set for April 8 at Riverview

The Wautoma High School Key Club will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, during the Riverview Elementary School PTO Vendor Fair.

The event will begin with the first hunt held for children ages 0 to 2 years old from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m., followed by: ages 3 to 5 at 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.; ages 6 to 8, 11 to 11:15 a.m.; ages 9 to 10, 11:45 to Noon; and ages 11 to 12, 1 to 1:15 p.m.

Families are welcome to come meet the Easter Bunny and head outside to hunt for eggs. Check in at the table just outside the Riverview gymnasium for free day of fun.

Riverview Elementary School is located at 525 S. Water St., Wautoma.

