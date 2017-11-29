Wautoma Area Garden Club decorates tree at BMO Harris Bank, Wautoma
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 07:12 Waushara1
On Tuesday, Nov. 28, some members of the Wautoma Area Garden Club gathered to decorate the Christmas tree at BMO Harris Bank, Wautoma with beautiful ornaments including some handmade with a garden touch. The photo includes members who decorated the tree: Marge Willing, Arlene Bodoh, Joyce Woodruff, Shirley Schneider, Jean Unger, Adeline Robbins, Laurie Hernandez, and Carolyn Davis.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.