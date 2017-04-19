Waushara County Detective speaks to Wautoma Kiwanis

A Waushara County Detective was the guest speaker during the Wautoma Kiwanis’s morning meeting on Thursday, April 13, at Culvers in Wautoma.

During the presentation, the detective, who has served in law enforcement for 12 years, has been with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department since 2010 and has been a detective for three.

This detective spoke to the club about the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, which covers eight counties and all types are illegal drugs are in the area. Prescription drug misuse remains a problem in the area, and people with drug problems are all ages and from different economic backgrounds.

