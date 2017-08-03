Home

Waushara County 4-H Clubs host Pizza Fundraiser Making Day

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 07:45 Waushara1

Pine River Rainbows 4-H Club members were one of several 4-H groups to participate on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the making of over 1,600 pizzas. The profits from the sale will help fund community service projects throughout the county. The 4-H club was supported and assisted by Thrivent Financial’s Action Team Project. Pictured are: (back row): Jessica Babcock, Kaitlyn Brooks, Chris Mankowski, Connor Mongan, Micah Brooks and Esther Brooks; (front row): Trinity Mongan Joshua Mongan, Sackett Brooks, Marianna Mongan, Laura Babcock, and Paige Doede. Not pictured: Kyra Mongan, Len Davis, Mark Kretzmann, Tammy Kretzmann, Carolee Brooks, Angela Willie and Mark Mankowski,

