Rinaldi to speak at Wautoma Christian Women’s Club

Lori Rinaldi, owner of Oilicians in Wautoma, will explain the use of essential oils and how they can benefit you during the Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club luncheon at noon on Monday, Aug. 21, at Silvercryst.

During her presentation, Rinaldi will explain that essential oils are liquids that are generally distilled by steam or water from the leaves, stems, flowers, bark, roots or other elements of a plant. Two of the most common issues Rinaldi addresses with her clients include sleeping and digestive issues, and there is no age limits or gender specifics.

Wendy Larson of Oconto will also be at the luncheon to share “The Seasons of My Life” as she flips the calendar pages of her life featuring a rebellious son, a daughter with leukemia and her own breast cancer. Biking and motorcycling are how she spends her spare time in additions to interior design consulting.

The Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club luncheon is open to the public regardless of religious affiliation. Those attending will have the opportunity to listen to an interesting presentation and be inspired by a specially selected speaker.

