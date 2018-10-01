Redgranite AMVETS and Auxiliary donate to local families

Redgranite Auxiliary President Darlene Hempel and Mary L. Woiak, Redgranite Auxiliary 13 community service co-chairman, presented the Morales Family with the donations the Redgranite Auxiliary and AMVETS recently collected. The organizations were able to present the family with a food basket, clothes, toys, haircut certificates, gas cards and money for essentials toys on Dec. 23. The toys were purchased from the Dollar Stores in Plover and Neenah through Operation Hope. Pictured with Hempel and Woiak are: Consuelo Morales, Greg Morales, Leo Morales and Ever Morales.

