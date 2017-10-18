Rabies Clinic to be held in Plainfield on Oct. 28

The Blazing Stars 4-H Club will host its annual Rabies Clinic from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Plainfield Senior Center, 114 West Clark Street.

Dr. Steve Hines from the Adams/Marquette Clinic will be administering vaccinations to dogs and cats. There is a cost for the Rabies shot, the cat distemper and dog distemper. If you are interested in Lyme, Kennel cough or other vaccinations, please call the Adams/Marquette Clinic at (608) 586-6002 for availability.

Those interested in attending should bring cats in carriers and dogs on leashes. There is a drive-thru service as well for shy pets.

For more information or any questions, call Nikki at (920) 647-6528 or Marcia at (715) 412-2408.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.