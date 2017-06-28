Poy Sippi Lions Inauguration held June 21

The Poy Sippi Lions Club held their inauguration with new and old members on June 21. Pictured are: Dave Przekurat, zone chairman; Barb Madell, director; Angel Casperson, director; Thea Ringbauer, director; Dawn Groves, lion tamer; Patrick Nehring, president; Shirley Geoffroy, secretary; Rich King, 1st vice president; Sandy Kettlewell, tail twister and membership director; Sue Missel, 2nd vice president; Tracie Young, director; and Sadie Heinkel, treasurer.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.