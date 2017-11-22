Neshkoro Community Chorus to present Lights of December Concert on Dec. 2

The Neshkoro Community Chorus will present its annual Christmas concert “Lights of December” on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 5:15 pm. at St. James Place, 315 N. Main Street, Neshkoro.

The annual holiday con-cert features sacred and secular Christmas carols and a performance of George Frederic Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus”, with audience members are encouraged to sing along to the “Hallelujah Chorus.

Established in 2005 the NCC is made up of 40-50 members who live in and around Neshkoro. A number of our members travel from as far as Wautoma, Berlin, Princeton, Montello, Westfield, Plainfield, Princeton, Redgranite and other surrounding communities to participate in the choir.

