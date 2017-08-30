Nelson of TN Land Surveying speaks to Kiwanis

On Aug. 17 the Wautoma Kiwanis Club morning meeting held at Culvers had Trent Nelson the new owner of TN Land Surveying, LLC speak. Trent is a 1996 graduate of Wautoma High School and now a local business owner since purchasing Krier Land Surveying Inc. on Oct. 1, 2016. Trent explained how GPS Units with the newest technology are a huge help in the field when surveying. Trent’s father, Don, helps part time in his business.

