Nelson of TN Land Surveying speaks to Kiwanis

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 08:00 Waushara1

On Aug. 17 the Wautoma Kiwanis Club morning meeting held at Culvers had Trent Nelson the new owner of TN Land Surveying, LLC speak. Trent is a 1996 graduate of Wautoma High School and now a local business owner since purchasing Krier Land Surveying Inc. on Oct. 1, 2016. Trent explained how GPS Units with the newest technology are a huge help in the field when surveying. Trent’s father, Don, helps part time in his business.

