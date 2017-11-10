Nagler to demo at Rural Rembrandt meeting Oct. 24

Award winning artist, Lenny Nagler, of Appleton, will demonstrate oil painting techniques, which vary from brush to palette knife, during the Rural Rembrandt meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The Rural Rembrandt business meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the Wautoma Public Library meeting room, with Nagler’s demo following the meeting at 2 p.m. There is a small fee for non-members.

The club meets April through November on the fourth Tuesday of the month and we always welcome new members. The Rural Rembrandts’ mission is to promote the creative arts within the community and to afford a means of education, encouragement and opportunity for emerging artists.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.