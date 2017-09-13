Leverett to demo at Rural Rembrandt meeting Sept. 26

David Leverett, an acrylic artist from Stevens Point will be provide a demonstration with acrylic painting during the Rural Rembrandt meeting on Sept. 26. Leverett developed his realistic style through observation skills and attention to detail, with many of his works inspired by lines and forms in machines from 1940’s-1960’s.

The Rural Rembrandt business meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 in the Wautoma Public Library meeting room, with Leverett’s demo following the meeting at 2 p.m. There is a small fee for non-members.

