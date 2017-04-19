Kohl speaks at Wautoma Rotary Meeting

Bill Kohl, Twin Lakes district executive for the Bay-Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America spoke to the Wautoma Rotary Club at their meeting on Wednesday, April 12. Kohl began his presentation by thanking the club for their continued support of the BSA, which the Wautoma Rotary is a Bay-Lake Council Charter Member. A video was shown that outlined the purpose and activities of Scouting. Kohl also stated that Scouting develops leadership as well as long-term life skills shaping young people to be future contributing citizen.

