Holt to speak to Wautoma’s Christian Women’s Club

Mark Holt, the owner of Holt’s Jewelers in Wautoma, will bring a wealth of knowledge about the many facets of the jewelry business when he presents at the Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club luncheon at noon on Monday, Oct. 16, at Silvercryst.

During his presentation, Holt will share the history of the Wautoma-based company, which his father founded in 1954, as well as information about new technology, equipment and laser engraving. Holt took over the business from his father in 1975, and opened a second store in Neenah in 2000.

Nurse and entrepreneur LeAnn Brechler of Shawano will also be at the luncheon to share her experience when she moved from the Midwest looking for love in the heartland. Brechler’s speech will allow guests the opportunity to hear about how she conquered fears, found new friends and settled in to make a new life for herself.

