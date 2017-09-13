Hannah Olsen excels at Wisconsin State Fair

Hannah Olsen, a Berlin resident and life-long Loyal 4-H Club beef project member, was recently awarded the prestigious 2017 Beef Leadership Award at the Wisconsin State Fair. The award, given in part by the 4-H Foundation at the Governor’s Livestock Auction, is presented to one beef exhibitor who exemplifies outstanding qualities during the four-day youth beef exhibit. Nominated by State Fair Superintendents and staff, Olsen was recognized for leadership skills and practices, public communication skills and her willingness to assist fellow exhibitors and staff in and outside the show ring. Pictured are: friend and Secretary of Agriculture Ben Brancel, Hannah Olsen and David Olsen.

