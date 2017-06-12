Gosenheimer to sing songs of the season at Christian Women’s Club

Judi Gosenheimer of Redgranite will share her vocal talent with songs of the season during the Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club luncheon at noon on Monday, Dec. 11, at Silvercryst, Wautoma.

Gosenheimer, a gifted vocalist who has sung for many events in and around Redgranite and Wautoma, will sing both secular and spiritual selections bringing joy and reflection on the true meaning of Christmas. She will also bring music that will soften hearts and bring memories of childhood.

Madison is the home of invited speaker, Barbara Hoffner, who will speak on “Walking this Marathon of Life”, as she shares her walk in life and how every one can put our best foot forward. Hoffner holds a master’s degree in counseling and guidance. She loves to walk and sees it as an excellent outlet for anxiety and depression.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.