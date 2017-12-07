Gorder to be featured at Rural Rembrandt meeting

Robert Goder, a popular Baraboo artist, will be demonstrating his step-by-step technique in charcoal drawing following the Rural Rembrandt Business Meeting at the Wautoma Public Library Meeting Room.

The business meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the demonstration set for 2 p.m. During his presentation, Goder to explain how he believes charcoal gives a much greater depth and character to his drawings. There is a small fee for non-members.

