Members of the Cross Country 4-H Club recently donated money and needed items to Waushara Crisis Center. Pictured are: (back row): Makenna Jewel, Natalie Engel, Marisa Jewel, Kadince Brewer and Hilarie Hanson; (front row): Emma Koziczkowski, Maggie Koziczkowski, Prestin Brewer and Sili Hanson.

