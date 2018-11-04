AMVETS Riders speak to Wautoma Kiwanis

The Wautoma Kiwanis welcomed AMVETS Riders Chapter 13 President Bob Rohde and Secretary/Treasurer Jackie Rohde, during the club’s monthly dinner meeting held at Silvercryst on April 5. Bob was in the Air Force and said the club currently has 15 riders. Bob and Jackie are also part of Post 13 in Redgranite with 100+ members, who are all are honorable discharged veterans. The AMVETS Riders are part of the Memorial Day parade in Redgranite and they volunteer their time at King Veterans Home once a month doing activities with the residents. The Women’s Auxiliary AMVETS Post 13 sponsor families at Christmas and donate to the Backpack Program. Any veteran interested in attending a meeting they are held on the second Monday each month at Post 13 on Division St. 7 p.m. in Redgranite. Follow the Wautoma Kiwanis Club by visiting, www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis