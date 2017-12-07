27th annual Golden Needle Quilt Show to be held on July 29

The 27th annual Golden Needle Quilt Gathering quilt show will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, in the west gym of the Almond-Bancroft School.

Throughout the day the show will feature projects made by the Golden Needle members, surrounding quilt clubs and any interested individuals who want to show their quilted items. The show is free to those attending and features bed quilts, table runners and wall hangings. The featured speaker at the event is Caryn Hurst, who will be presenting at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium.

Hurst has designed and created a quilt based on the imagery of Aldo Leopold’s book, A Sand County Almanac. She will share how this quilt came to be - it’s history, the design process, and construction details.

The 12 natural history blocks Hurst created, along with quotes and inspirations from Leopold’s book, will be detailed. Her quilt won 2nd Place in the People’s Choice Awards at the Golden Needles Quilt Show in 2016. Hurst has taught classes at the Sampler House and is currently at Antoinette’s in Plover. She also has her own longarm quilting service, Oakhurst Quiltworks in Custer.

This year the Golden Needle raffle quilt is a full size quilt called “Star Roundup”. The raffle also consists of secondary prizes. Tickets are available at the show, at the Portage County Bank in Almond and from quilt club members ahead of time.

The raffle quilt will be on display at the Portage County Bank in Almond during July. For those wanting to participate, a 50/50 fat quarter raffle will be held immediately after the guest speaker presentation.

