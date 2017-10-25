2018 Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

On Oct. 19, following the 2017 Waushara Area Chamber Fall Banquet at the Mt. Morris Conference Center, the board of directors took time out for a photo. Re-elected to the board was Nikki Bauknecht and Lori Rinaldi and newly elected was Lori Bliefnick. Left to right: Lori Rinaldi, Bill Zick, Chelsie Vezina, Chamber Director, Kyle McReath, Nikki Bauknecht, Lori Bliefnick, Karla Perkins, Crystal Abler, and Helena Waala.

