Black Hawk Folk Society seeks artisans for music festival

Black Hawk Folk Society will present its 30th annual folk music festival on Saturday, July 8, in Mt. Morris Town Park on County Highway G in Mount Morris.

The folk festival includes select arts and crafts fair. If you are an artisan or crafter interested in setting up a booth to demonstrate your skills and sell your handcrafted items, please visit www.blackhawkfolk.org to review and download a registration form or contact Judy at (608) 586-4317 or locustview@maqs.net. The registration fee includes two adult admissions to the festival.

Additionally, musicians are welcome to sign up for an open mic session. This popular feature kicks off the festival, running from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Those interested should contact Guy at (715) 228-3662 or gk500@uniontel.net for more information about the open mic or to be scheduled.

