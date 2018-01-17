COUNTY AG NEWS

pt the fact that I have become older and that it is time to transition to another chapter of life. I retired on Jan. 15. I want to thank those people who have mentioned to me that they read this article each week. I have tried to write on topics that are of interest to both farmers and non-farmers. I have tried to write in a manner that is understandable to farmers and non-farmers. I am working to have Agriculture Agents in neighboring counties submit agricultural articles in my absence.

In my article last week I covered the fact that the yields of grain corn went from about 30 bushels per acre in late 1930’s to 171 bushels per acre in 2017. The increase in the productivity of the American farmer is an amazing story.

The American Dairy farmer also has a story of a tremendous increase in productivity. The number of dairy cows in Wisconsin has decreased from 2,160,000 in 1950 to 1,279,000 in 2016, a reduction of 40 percent. In that same time period the production of milk per cow has increased from 6,850 pounds per year to 23,552 pounds per year, an increase of 344 percent.

