Sign up now for Old National’s Paint Night for the American Red Cross

Old National Bank in Wautoma will be hosting a Paint Night at 6 p.m. on March 16 with a portion of each entry fee donated to the American Red Cross. With instruction from Carrie Dahlke of Carrie’s Canvas & Crafts participants will learn how to paint the image pictured on a 16x20 canvas. To sign-up for the Paint Night, call Old National Bank at (920) 787-6980 by March 14. Space is limited to 15 participants. Old National Bank is located at W7829 State Road 21-73, Wautoma. Pictured are employees: Naomi Ellickson, Barb Richter, Carrie Dahlke and Denise Elza.

