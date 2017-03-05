Local Edward Jones Team participates in advanced training

Steve Bergman, a financial advisor with the financial services firm Edward Jones in Wautoma, and Val Jarvis, a branch office administrator, recently attended an invitation-only opportunity at the firm’s headquarters in St. Louis.

The three-day Advanced Practice Management Forum is offered to branch teams throughout the country who rank among the top third most successful in the firm in helping clients work toward their long-term financial goals.

“The Advanced Practice Management Forum gave us an opportunity to share ideas with other successful teams, visit with home—office experts to discuss ways to meet more clients’ needs and view technical demonstrations highlighting a variety of business systems and tools,” Bergman said. “Val and I also were able to tailor some of the training to focus on areas of our business that we want to grow.”

