Hometown Bank K-9 Brat Fry held on July 14

Hometown Bank held their first Waushara County Crime Stoppers K-9 Brat Fry at their downtown Wautoma location in support of the local K-9 teams on July 14. Pictured are: (back row): Waushara County Administrator Robert Sivick; Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett; Jody Jansen, Hometown Bank senior vice president commercial banking; and Peter Braaz, volunteer; (front row): Sgt. Brian Wenzel, K-9 Mac, Hillary Hammel, Hometown Bank assistant vice president-retail banking; Deputy Wally Zuehlke; and K-9 Argo.

