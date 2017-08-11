Governor Walker applauds Brakebush expansion in Marquette County

Governor Scott Walker recently highlighted Brakebush Brothers Inc., a leading processor of poultry products, for expanding its operations in Marquette County to meet the growing demand for its products. The company expects to create more than 200 jobs and invest $86 million for the expansion of its production facilities in Westfield. The company has already started hiring for the expansion, much of which will be completed by December.

“With 1,000 employees, Brakebush Brothers has been a major employer in Marquette County for decades, and I thank the company for its decision to expand its operations in Wisconsin,” said Governor Scott Walker. “With our pro-business policies and dedicated workforce, we are seeing more companies opt to expand in our great state. I’m pleased that a company that has been in the region for nearly a century will remain here for years to come.”

“Our company has been able to grow and compete on a national level for many years, and this expansion of our production facility will enable us to provide great-tasting Brakebush products to our customers for years to come,” said Carl Brakebush, company chairman. “The Westfield and surrounding area of Marquette County has been our home since 1925 and the hardworking, dedicated people in this area are the key to our success. We have indeed been blessed and are proud of what has been established here in south-central Wisconsin.”

Brakebush, a family-owned company that produces more than 200 processed chicken products for restaurants, schools, healthcare facilities, colleges and universities and convenience stores nationwide, is adding a new production line at its Westfield facility. The project will accommodate the company’s current and future growth in existing and emerging markets.

