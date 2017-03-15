Evergreen Campsites selected as WACO Hall of Fame Inductee

Wild Rose’s Evergreen Campsites was recently selected as the Wisconsin Association of Campground Owners 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee.

Evergreen Campsites has been operated by the same family for well over 35 years and is currently run by second-generation owners Jim and Dawn Button. Under their leadership, Evergreen Campsites has been active in the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) and WACO.

Evergreen Campsites will be honored during the 2017 WACO Convention from March 15 to 19 at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Stevens Point.

