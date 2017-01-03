Business Association donates $2,000 to Plainfield Little League

The Plainfield Business Association presented a $2,000 check to Natalie Schoenstene and the Plainfield Little League on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Schoenstene approached the board in January asking for donations for a new shed to be used by the Little League at Veteran’s Park in Plainfield. Pictured are: Arelene Stillman, Arlene Eger, Amanda Gear, Natalie Schoenstene, Ken Dunnett, Joe Farago, Judy Keenlance, Lyle Gear and Vera Erdmann.



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.