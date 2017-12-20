BMO Harris Bank awards $7,500 to CAP Services’ Skills Program

BMO Harris Bank has granted $7,500 to CAP Services’ Skills Enhancement Program. The funds will assist individuals in Marquette, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca and Waushara counties.

The Skills Enhancement Program is a locally designed workforce development pro-gram that assists working, low-income individuals obtain the skills needed to compete for living wage jobs. The program assists with tuition, books, and training-related transportation and child care costs that participants could not otherwise afford.

“Continuing to support the efforts of CAP Services is important to us because we realize the positive impact the program brings to our local communities,” said John Tubbs, BMO Harris Bank regional president. “BMO Harris Bank believes in enriching the communities we serve and supporting workforce development pro-grams is a natural extension of that.”

