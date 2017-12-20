1st National Bank to close Poy Sippi Financial Center

First Berlin Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of 1st National Bank, recently announced it will close its office located in Poy Sippi on March 30. Clients have received a letter outlining the details of the transition.

“This decision was ex-tremely difficult to make but our board of directors and executive management team felt it prudent for us to remain strong and independent,” stated Eric Cerbins, president and CEO of the bank. “The decision came after carefully examining the local economic condition and the potential for growth in the market.”

This announcement comes amid another big change for the 141-year-old bank. Recently, it was announced the $420 million asset bank will be operating under a new name in early 2018, Fortifi Bank. The bank indicated this change will better align them with the communities they serve, have additional resources to focus on client service, and further their mission of Growin’ Wisconsin.

Wendy Seaman, executive vice president – chief operating officer assures the public, “We have not been sold and did not merge, we are the same bank committed to our clients and communities.”

