Bill Denkert named WINNER

The Waushara County Chamber of Commerce Waushara Interactive Net-working (WIN) group re-cently named Bill Denkert, marketing consultant for Wisconsin 106 FM, as its WINNER of the Month.

Denkert was chosen by his Friday morning WIN member peers to wear the newly created WINNER pin for one month. Denkert’s efforts in promoting local business creating marketing programs that feature radio as the main direction of their marketing recently received praise from several WIN member businesses in the group.

